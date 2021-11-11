Video
Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021

Dhaka, Rangpur win cliffhanger in NCL

The two matches of the Tier-1 of Bangabandhu National Cricket League saw a nerve-wracking finish in the fourth round at different venues in Sylhet on Wednesday.
In those two matches, Dhaka Division secured a thrilling three-run victory over Sylhet while Rangpur Division upset defending champions Khulna by three wickets. The victory took Rangpur to the top position in the Tier-1 while Dhaka followed them, being in the second position.
Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Opu continued his rich vein of form to help Dhaka earn the tight victory, claiming a match haul of nine for 115 and also scoring a crucial 21 runs in the second innings. Opu's 4-43 was vital in Dhaka victory as Sylhet were bowled out for 98 while chasing a target of paltry 102.
Opu's nine-wicket, however, trumped Sylhet's Nasum Ahmed who finished the match with 12 wickets but still ended up as the losing side largely due to their batter's failure.
Nasum's 7-43 helped Sylhet bowl Dhaka out for just 123 in the first innings and then Sylhet took a huge lead after being all out for 265.
With a deficit of 142 runs, Dhaka then scored 243 in their second innings despite Nasum's 5-70. Abdul Mazid was the highest scorer with 59 while Raibul Hasan made 54.
However, still, Sylhet got a little target of 102 but they fell short of three runs as Dhaka bowlers came up with a spirited performance on the fourth and final day.
Apart from Opu's 4-43, Sumon Khan and Taibur Rahman scalped two wickets apiece.
Tanbir Hayder led Rangpur to a three-wicket victory on the last and fourth day, hitting 74 runs that helped the side reach the victory mark of 248, losing seven wickets.
Naeem Islam made 41 while skipper Akbar Ali played a crucial role after coming to bat at No. 8 position as he scored an unbeaten 33.
Being sent to bat first, Khulna were shot out for 257 in the first innings with Mehidy Hasan Miraz scoring the highest 72.
Miraz also grabbed four wickets to complement Mrittunjoy Chowhdury's 5-72 as Rangpur found them in wanting, but Ariful Haque's 66 guided them to 222, reducing the deficit to 35 only which became crucial at the end.
Khulna wrapped up for 212 in their second innings, setting a 248-run target for Rangpur, which they chased after a hiccup.
Meanwhile, the match between Rajshahi Division and Dhaka Metro in Tier-2 of NCL ended in a draw at BKSP-4 ground. Chattogram grabbed an innings and 73- run victory over Barishal inside three days in another game of the Tier-2.     -BSS


