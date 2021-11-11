Video
2021 Four Nations Football Tourney

Seychelles holds back Bangladesh 1-1

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Bangladesh (green) and Seychelles (red) in the Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy in Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Colombo Racecourse Stadium.

The East African rival Seychelles came from behind a goal of Bangladesh and equalised the margin in the 88th minute in a 1-1 match in the Four Nations Football Tournament also known as the Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy in Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Colombo Racecourse Stadium.
While Bangladesh is 187th in FIFA raking, its opponent Seychelles is 199th. Bangladesh is better considering the ranking though conceding goals in the last few minutes is an age-old feature of the country. It was no different in the first match Bangladesh played against the East African opponent on Wednesday.
Bangladesh played attacking football in the first half and successfully took the lead in the 17th minute. Striker Mohammad Ibrahim broke through the defence line of the opponent and dribbled pass an opponent defender before hitting the post with a powerful right-footed shot.
But the Bangladesh boys were not impressive in the second half. As usual they failed to maintain the rhythm till the end. The defenders failed to dismiss opponents' attack timely and as a result, Seychelles midfielder Rashid levelled the margin scoring in the 88th minute.
Bangladesh could not break the deadlock and ultimately the team had to share points with the long whistle.
The match was originally to be played on Monday yet the organisers had to reschedule the match for Tuesday due to heavy rain and they, later, rescheduled the match once again due to the same cause.
However, all the teams in the tournament has one point each as the two other rivals Sri Lanka and the Maldives had also played a draw, of 4-4 margin, in the opening match previously on Tuesday.  
The next match of Bangladesh is against the Maldives but the date is not decided yet.





