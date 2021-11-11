Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener



Bangladesh women cricketers during practice session. photo:: screenshot

Bowlers delivered the victory after wrapping up Zimbabwe for only 48 in 23.2 overs, which was their lowest total in this format. Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahid AKhter snapped up three wickets apiece to wreck-havoc on Zimbabwe innings.

Only one batter of Zimbabwe -Precious Marange could reach double digit figure, making 17.

Bangladesh comfortably reached the winnings target of 49 in just 10.4 overs. Rumana Ahmed was unbeaten on 16 with Fargana Hoque on 11. Openers Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter were dismissed for 7 and 8 runs respectively.

The three-match series is the part of Bangladesh's practice campaign for the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, which will also be held in Zimbabwe.

The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 5, with three spots up for grabs for the ODI World Cup scheduled for next March-April in New Zealand.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their opening game of the Qualifier on November 21. -BSS





