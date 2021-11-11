Video
Five Bangladeshi players to play in LPL

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

As many as five Bangladeshi players were selected to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL), a franchise-based Twenty20 tournament of Sri Lanka.
The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was completed on Tuesday with two franchisees out of five roping in five Bangladeshi players.
Candy Warriors have included batter Mohammad Mithun, left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Opu and pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana while Colombo Stars recruited two fast bowlers Al-Amin Hossain and Taskin Ahmed.
The tournament will be held from December 5-23 which made Taskin an unlikely starter. As Bangladesh will host Pakistan at home, Taskin will definitely be in the team. The team will go to New Zealand again in the midst of December. As a result, Taskin is unlikely to be present at the time.
However, the rest can get NOC if they want.
The matches of the tournament will be in Colombo and Hambantota. In the beginning, there will be 20 matches of the tournament in Colombo. Then the final round matches will be in Hambantota. The big stars of T20 are participating in the tournament again. Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir will play for Galle Gladiators.
Chris Gayle and Mohammad Irfan are in Taskin's Colombo Stars. Riley Russow and Imran Tahir were roped in by Dambulla Giants. Faf du Plessis and Shoaib Malik have found them in Jaffna Kings.     -BSS


