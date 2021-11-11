Video
ARTivism competition winners’ works at COP26

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Two ARTivism competition winners from Bangladesh and one from Rohingya refugee community in Cox's Bazar are among 17 prize winners in an Asia-wide climate art competition, whose artworks are on display at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The competition in Asia region, organized by Save the Children, asked children to express their climate crisis concerns and solutions through art. Finalists in the regional competition were shortlisted from national competitions in eight Asian countries and two refugee communities.
In Bangladesh, the competition was jointly arranged by Save the Children in Bangladesh and Kishor Alo.
In regional competition, a painting by Mostofa Nurul Absar from Brahmanbaria district, has won Gold Medal under the category 'Nature' and a photograph by Ushoshi Momen from Dhaka has won Silver Medal under the category 'Prepare and Adapt' from Bangladesh. The winning entries - chosen by a panel of teenage climate activists - include paintings, photography, poems and rap songs from Bangladesh, China, Japan, Korea, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.    -UNB



