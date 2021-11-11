UN envoy Agnes calls for attention to food, agriculture

Special Envoy for the UN Food Systems Summit Dr Agnes Kalibata called for the UN Climate Change Conference to significantly ramp up attention to food and agriculture by ensuring COP27 in 2022.

Speaking during this week's COP26 Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation, Dr. Kalibata said: "There is no path to a 1.5 degree target without putting food front and center in our COP conversations. We must talk about food to address the climate crisis. We must ensure food systems are adapting to climate change and resilient enough to continue nourishing people and advancing prosperity and equitable livelihoods."

"The intersection between climate and food is profound - if we do not address food systems-driven climate emissions, we simply cannot make our 1.5 C target; and if we don't, food systems will suffer the most. So, for many of us, postponing this conversation are a luxury we cannot afford," he added.

A press release of the UN Food Systems Summit released in Dhaka said COP26 has featured several sessions on food-related issues but they have been largely absent from Member State discussions and commitments. The Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions, for example, creates the opportunity for food systems to be a climate solution by reducing emissions associated with agriculture.

While there is still an opportunity for progress in this regard, a COP27 focused on food systems would connect the dots for the world.

"Without urgent action on climate change, an additional 100 million people in Africa could be pulled into extreme poverty in the next eight seasons - that is more than 10 million people every year to 2030," said Dr. Kalibata. "Timely attention to the food systems will yield real-life solutions to avert further damage to the environment."

Citing experiences from her assignment as Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the UN Food Systems Summit, Dr. Kalibata noted that elevating food systems to the central topic of COP27, hosted by Egypt, will present an opportunity to have some of the difficult conversations needed in the world's food systems.

The contribution of food systems to climate change and the impact of rising temperatures on food systems, was a common thread through the Summit, which took place in September, with experts compiling evidence and solutions under a dedicated 'action track' for nature-positive production.

Research suggests transforming food systems could release back the $12 trillion the world spends on the hidden cost of food. Redirecting some of these funds could prevent further damage to the environment and to the health of people, and it could instead help rally more pledges for adaptation financing as called for by Member States and leaders during the ongoing COP in Glasgow.

In her remarks, Dr. Kalibata urged wealthy countries to ramp up their support of lower- and middle-income economies in building and funding adaptation strategies.

"Less than 2% of adaptation financing reaches vulnerable African farmers and SMEs in food systems living the brunt of a changing climate," she said.







