Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:58 AM
Democracy evolving in Bangladesh: Quader

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said that democracy is yet to take an institutional form in Bangladesh.
"Although our democracy was liberated from the shackles of dictatorship on this day in 1987, thanks to the sacrifice of Noor Hossain, it has not yet taken an institutional form," he said on Wednesday.
"We hope that democracy will continue to evolve under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Quader added.
The Road Transport and Bridges Minister made the remarks after paying tributes to Shaheed Noor Hossain by placing floral wreaths at Noor Hossain Square in Dhaka, along with other Awami League leaders.
Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote ans Krishak League also paid tributes to the late pro-democracy activist.
Shaheed Noor Hossain Day marks the martyrdom of the young pro-democracy activist during the anti-Ershad movement in the late 80s.
On November 10, 1987, Noor Hossain, a leader of Awami Jubo League, was killed in police firing as he staged protests against the then autocratic regime of Lt Gen HM Ershad at Zero Point near Gulistan.
The 26-year-old took to the streets with the slogan 'Swairachar Nipat Jak, Gonotantra Mukti Pak' (down with autocracy, let democracy be freed) inscribed in white on his chest and back. His death sparked a mass uprising that finally overthrew the Ershad regime.
Zero Point in the capital's Gulistan area was renamed as 'Noor Hossain Chattar' (square) after the young man was gunned down in the area.    -UNB


