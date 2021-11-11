Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Country under ‘terrible fascist aggression’: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that people are passing through a tough time as the country is now under 'terrible fascist aggression'.
"Our creativity is being destroyed and all our free thoughts are blocked as we're going through a very difficult time. We now can't freely speak and write," he said. Speaking at a book launch event, he said poetry, creativity and art all are going to be exiled at this critical juncture of the country.
"This is a terrible situation as the entire nation is now under awful fascist aggression. I often think we're going through a very bad time," he observed.
Mannan-Nilufar Memorial Foundation arranged the event at a city hotel on the occasion of unveiling the cover of the book 'Bengal, thy name is beauty'. Late BNP vice-chairman and former minister Abdul Mannan translated the book 'Rupshi Bangla' by poet Jibanananda Das into English during his lifetime. Abdul Mannan died on August 4, 2020.
Depicting the current situation of the country, he said there is now no security of children or adolescents while a girl or a woman is arrested and sent to jail for giving a status on Facebook. The BNP leader said journalists are also being arrested and sent to jail under the Digital Security Act for exposing the fact.
He said some sort of instability is there across the world and good things are getting disappeared while unjust and ugly things are being established.
"Eighty percent of those of us cam here are involved in politics. You look around and see that there's a fight for power and we all are doing it more or less. This is the reality," the BNP leader said. He described Abdul Mannan as an outstanding person and a good politician and paid tributes to his memory.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARTivism competition winners’ works at COP26
UN envoy Agnes calls for attention to food, agriculture
Democracy evolving in Bangladesh: Quader
Hindu women offer sun worship in the Ghagat River in Gaibandha
Country under ‘terrible fascist aggression’: Fakhrul
5 killed in road crash at Trishal
163 hospitalized with dengue
Asphalt carpeting of roadway on Padma Bridge begins formally


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft