Country under ‘terrible fascist aggression’: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday alleged that people are passing through a tough time as the country is now under 'terrible fascist aggression'.

"Our creativity is being destroyed and all our free thoughts are blocked as we're going through a very difficult time. We now can't freely speak and write," he said. Speaking at a book launch event, he said poetry, creativity and art all are going to be exiled at this critical juncture of the country.

"This is a terrible situation as the entire nation is now under awful fascist aggression. I often think we're going through a very bad time," he observed.

Mannan-Nilufar Memorial Foundation arranged the event at a city hotel on the occasion of unveiling the cover of the book 'Bengal, thy name is beauty'. Late BNP vice-chairman and former minister Abdul Mannan translated the book 'Rupshi Bangla' by poet Jibanananda Das into English during his lifetime. Abdul Mannan died on August 4, 2020.

Depicting the current situation of the country, he said there is now no security of children or adolescents while a girl or a woman is arrested and sent to jail for giving a status on Facebook. The BNP leader said journalists are also being arrested and sent to jail under the Digital Security Act for exposing the fact.

He said some sort of instability is there across the world and good things are getting disappeared while unjust and ugly things are being established.

"Eighty percent of those of us cam here are involved in politics. You look around and see that there's a fight for power and we all are doing it more or less. This is the reality," the BNP leader said. He described Abdul Mannan as an outstanding person and a good politician and paid tributes to his memory. -UNB







