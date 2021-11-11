Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

5 killed in road crash at Trishal

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Nov 10: Five people were killed and one other was injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw at Trishal here on Wednesday.
The accident took place around 9:15am at Rampur on the Trishal-Balipara Road, said OC Moyeen Uddin of Trishal Police Station. The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Abdus Sattar, 40, Kalimuddin, 60, a resident of Baupur village, Mina Begum, 45, Sohrab Uddin, 50, and Salam Nabi, 35.
The police officer said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Trishal Sadar Upazila. "Two passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot. The others were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where three more victims died," he added.
Police seized the truck, but the driver fled soon after the crash.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARTivism competition winners’ works at COP26
UN envoy Agnes calls for attention to food, agriculture
Democracy evolving in Bangladesh: Quader
Hindu women offer sun worship in the Ghagat River in Gaibandha
Country under ‘terrible fascist aggression’: Fakhrul
5 killed in road crash at Trishal
163 hospitalized with dengue
Asphalt carpeting of roadway on Padma Bridge begins formally


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft