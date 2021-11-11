5 killed in road crash at Trishal

MYMENSINGH, Nov 10: Five people were killed and one other was injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw at Trishal here on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 9:15am at Rampur on the Trishal-Balipara Road, said OC Moyeen Uddin of Trishal Police Station. The dead were identified as autorickshaw driver Abdus Sattar, 40, Kalimuddin, 60, a resident of Baupur village, Mina Begum, 45, Sohrab Uddin, 50, and Salam Nabi, 35.

The police officer said a sand-laden truck collided head-on with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Trishal Sadar Upazila. "Two passengers of the autorickshaw died on the spot. The others were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where three more victims died," he added.

Police seized the truck, but the driver fled soon after the crash.







