163 hospitalized with dengue

Bangladesh reported 163 new dengue patients being hospitalized in 24 hours till Wednesday morning. No new death was reported during this period.

Among the new patients, 131 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 32 cases were reported from outside the division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of Wednesday a total of 649 patients diagnosed with dengue are being treated in hospital across the country. Of them, 537 patients are in capital Dhaka, while the remaining 112 were in hospitals outside Dhaka. -UNB









