Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:57 AM
Asphalt carpeting of roadway on Padma Bridge begins formally

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

The asphalt carpeting works on the roadway slabs of the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge started on Wednesday formally.
The Chinese construction firm China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC) started the works of carpeting from the Jajira end of the bridge at around 9:40am on Wednesday.
Confirming the matter, Executive Engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader of the main bridge project said that initially they have started to pave 300 metres of the bridge.
"The authority will need at least four months to complete the whole bridge if we can work without any interruption," he added.
He informed that carpeting started from Pillar No. 40 of the Padma Bridge. The initial asphalt layer is 2.5 inches thick and another layer would be 1.5 inches thick.
He also informed that the authority would start installing street lights of the bridge from next month.
Earlier on July 13 this year, the authorities paved 60 metres of the bridge's roadway on a trial basis.
According to the project authority, the progress of physical works of the main structure of the Padma Bridge is 95 per cent and the overall progress of the bridge construction now stands at 88.75pc.






