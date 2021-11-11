Video
Ship breakers call off strike

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: Over 60 ship breakers and recyclers withdrew their indefinite strike on Wednesday.
The decision was taken after a successful meeting between with Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) and the VAT Commissioner of Chattogram.
Assistant Secretary of BSBRA Nazmul Islam confirmed the Daily Observer that all the shipyards will go on full production on Thursday.
T ship breaking industry is one of the most vital sectors in the country's construction Industry.
The ship breaking Industry met the 50 percent demand for the construction materials - rod, Iron and other iron related products.
Nazmul Islam said over 240 ships had already been dismantled in 60 shipyards of the country producing 25 lac tonnes of Iron.
He said 30 more ships are expected to arrive by December next.
The ship breaking yard situated over 20 miles along the coast of Bay of Bengal extending from Sitakunda to Fouzderhat.
The ship breaking industry starting since 1971 has been providing raw material for the re-rolling Industries of the country.
Following recycling of ships, nothing goes to waste. Almost all the materials, machinery and equipment are reused. Electric generators and batteries are reused ashore, he said.
A total of four types of old vessels are scrapped in the shipyards of Sitakunda. The vessels are Turbine Tanker (TT), Motor Vessel (MV), Steam Vessel (SV) and Fishing trawler (FT). Of them scrapping of Turbine Tanker is very much dangerous.
The Department of Environment Pollution alleged that almost all the owners of the ship breaking yards did not follow the rules and regulations of the government.
The Environment Pollution Department alleged that the ship breaking industry along the coast of Sitakunda had been seriously affecting the environment.
The ship breaking industry is fetching Tk 600 crores revenue income annually. The ship breaking industry started in our country in 1971. But it began to flourish in 1980 with a huge involvement of man and money.  
Presently over 30 lakh tonnes of scrapped iron are produced by scrapping about 200 ships in 50 shipyards situated over 20 miles along the coast of Sitakunda from Fouzderhat to Sitakunda area.


