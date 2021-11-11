UN lauds role of BD police in peacekeeping

UN Assistant Secretary-General Christian Francis Saunders on Wednesday lauded Bangladesh Police for its outstanding contribution and commendable role in peacekeeping missions across the globe.

"Bangladesh Police have been playing a unique role in maintaining peace in various war-torn countries of the world," he said while paying a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed at the Police Headquarters in the capital.

The UN Assistant Secretary-General also emphasised deploying more women police in peacekeeping missions maintaining gender equivalence and using renewable energy to protect the environment.

Welcoming the UN Assistant Secretary-General, IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed said Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been able to prove their capabilities in global peacekeeping missions.

"Bangladesh is one of the top troop-sending countries in the UN peacekeeping mission. This trend will continue in future as well," he said.

The IGP said even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's peacekeepers are performing their duties with professionalism.

He thanked the UN Secretary-General and authorities concerned for their overall support to Bangladesh Police in the UN peacekeeping mission.

Additional IGP Md Mazharul Islam, DIG Haider Ali Khan, Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations Defence Adviser Brig Gen Sadequzzaman and AIG Nasian Wazed were present.





