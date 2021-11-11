Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN lauds role of BD police in peacekeeping

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Staff Correspondent

UN Assistant Secretary-General Christian Francis Saunders on Wednesday lauded Bangladesh Police for its outstanding contribution and commendable role in peacekeeping missions across the globe.
"Bangladesh Police have been playing a unique role in maintaining peace in various war-torn countries of the world," he said while paying a courtesy call on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed at the Police Headquarters in the capital.
The UN Assistant Secretary-General also emphasised deploying more women police in peacekeeping missions maintaining gender equivalence and using renewable energy to protect the environment.
 Welcoming the UN Assistant Secretary-General, IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed said Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been able to prove their capabilities in global peacekeeping missions.
"Bangladesh is one of the top troop-sending countries in the UN peacekeeping mission. This trend will continue in future as well," he said.
The IGP said even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's peacekeepers are performing their duties with professionalism.
 He thanked the UN Secretary-General and authorities concerned for their overall support to Bangladesh Police in the UN peacekeeping mission.
Additional IGP Md Mazharul Islam, DIG Haider Ali Khan, Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations Defence Adviser Brig Gen Sadequzzaman and AIG Nasian Wazed were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARTivism competition winners’ works at COP26
UN envoy Agnes calls for attention to food, agriculture
Democracy evolving in Bangladesh: Quader
Hindu women offer sun worship in the Ghagat River in Gaibandha
Country under ‘terrible fascist aggression’: Fakhrul
5 killed in road crash at Trishal
163 hospitalized with dengue
Asphalt carpeting of roadway on Padma Bridge begins formally


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft