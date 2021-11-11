

Fund transfer from SBL to Nagad through DigiBanking App

This "Fund Transfer" service was officially inaugurated at a function held at the Head Office of Standard Bank Limited recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of SBL Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam,CITO Sufi Tofail Ahmed, CFO and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA,of Standard Bank and from Nagad, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Head of Business Sales Md. Saidur Rahman along with high officials of both the organizations were present at the moment.

From now on, all customers of Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) will be able to transfer fund using mobile banking app "DigiBanking"instantly from their SBL account to any account of "Nagad", the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department anytime from anywhere.This "Fund Transfer" service was officially inaugurated at a function held at the Head Office of Standard Bank Limited recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of SBL Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam,CITO Sufi Tofail Ahmed, CFO and acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza FCMA, CIPA,of Standard Bank and from Nagad, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Head of Business Sales Md. Saidur Rahman along with high officials of both the organizations were present at the moment.