AIBL opens branch at Shantinagar

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 192th branch at Shantinagar, Dhaka recently, says a press release. Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu virtually inaugurated the new branch as chief guest.Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Director Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed were present on the occasion. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.Deputy Manging Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan and Senior Executives of the Bank participated in the occasion.Governor of Islamic Foundation Dr. Mufti Maulana Kafiluddin Sarkar Salehi, Managing Director of Progressive Properties Ltd. Mohsin Ahmed, Eminent Businessman Mohammad Sharfuddin and Khatib of An Noor Jame Mosque Hafez Maulana Mohammad Abdul Gani were also participated in the event.The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. New branch manager Md. Rezaul Haque thanked the audience.