Citizens Bank PLC inks deal with SSL Wireless

Citizens Bank PLC signed an agreement with SSL Wireless for mobile airtime recharge and online (e-commerce) merchant payment solution at Citizens Bank Head Office recently, says a press release.Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, Group Advisor of SSL Wireless signed and exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Among others, Mohammad Iqbal, SEVP & Head of Business, Mohammad Wahidur Rahman Chowdhury, EVP and Principal Branch Manager and Kazi Md. Ehasanuzzaman, SVP and CTO of Citizens Bank and Reazul Islam, CEO and Mohiuddin Tawfik, Head of Banking & Financial Services of SSL Wireless were present on the occasion.