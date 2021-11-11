BGMEA chief tells BD RMG success story in Belgium

The President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan attended the Board Meeting of the International Apparel Federation (IAF) held in Antwerp, Belgium recently.

He also took part in the General Assembly of IAF members. BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali attended the General Assembly on invitation, said a press release.

Faruque Hassan has been elected as a Board Member of the International Apparel Federation (IAF) at the General Assembly of IAF members on 19 May 2021. He was the first from the BGMEA Board joining the IAF in 2013.

The BGMEA President gave closing remarks at the 36th IAF World Fashion Convention held in Antwerp, Belgium yesterday where he apprised the audience of the current status of Bangladesh's RMG industry and its impressive strides, especially in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' wellbeing.

He also invited all to the next IAF Fashion Convention which will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh in November 2022.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali attended the opening keynote panel of the IAF Convention as a speaker and discussed responsible purchasing practices.

The outgoing IAF President Han Bekke handed over the IAF presidency to CemAltan during the 36th IAF World Fashion Convention.

BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib also participated in the 36thIAF Convention.

IAF is the world's leading federation for apparel manufacturers, their associations, and the supporting industry that represents the interests of apparel companies in different stages of the supply chain, including brands, retailers and manufacturers.

IAF's membership includes apparel manufacturing associations as well as brands from more than 40 countries.

BGMEA is the member of the International Apparel Federation since 2013.

The IAF provides its members with valuable information and guidance and it represents its members on several international platforms working incessantly on more industry standardization, harmonisation, industry collaboration and inclusiveness of global solutions. -BSS















