‘Professionalism a must for sustainable digital trade’

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said that maintaining professionalism is essential component for sustainable digital commerce or trade.

"The trade of the future will be the digitalized. During the COVID-19 period, various commodities, including sacrificial animals for Qurbani and vegetables, were bought and sold through digital platforms. All should maintain professionalism for sustainable digital commerce," he said.

The minister said this while virtually addressing a function organized by e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) on the occasion of its 7th founding anniversary here as the chief guest last night, said a press release on Tuesday.

He called upon e-CAB to play an important role in providing training to those involved in digital commerce, the release added.

Secretary-General of e-CAB Mohammad Abdul Waheed Tamal was present in virtual event with e-CAB President Shami Kaiser in the chair.

Besides, representatives from e-CAB and Commerce Ministry also spoke on the occasion.

The minister also attended an inaugural programme regarding the launch of Facebook, Messenger and Discover App through Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Mobile Data Package at BTRC Auditorium here Tuesday, said another press release.

Speaking as the chief guest there, he called upon the Facebook authorities to contribute to the development of digital infrastructure in Bangladesh.

With BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Head of Connectivity and Access Policy for Asia Pacific at Facebook Tom C Varghese, Managing Director Teletalk Bangladesh Limited Md Shahab Uddin, Grameenphone Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman and Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman.

BTRC Director General (DG) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez presented the key note paper on the occasion, the release added.
















