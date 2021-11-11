Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Professionalism a must for sustainable digital trade’

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said that maintaining professionalism is essential component for sustainable digital commerce or trade.
"The trade of the future will be the digitalized. During the COVID-19  period, various commodities, including sacrificial animals for Qurbani and vegetables, were bought and sold through digital platforms. All should maintain professionalism for sustainable digital commerce," he said.
The minister said this while virtually addressing a function organized by  e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) on the occasion of its 7th founding anniversary here as the chief guest last night, said a press release on Tuesday.
He called upon e-CAB to play an important role in providing training to those involved in digital commerce, the release added.
Secretary-General of e-CAB Mohammad Abdul Waheed Tamal was present in virtual event with e-CAB President Shami Kaiser in the chair.
Besides, representatives from e-CAB and Commerce Ministry also spoke on the occasion.
The minister also attended an inaugural programme regarding the launch of Facebook, Messenger and Discover App through Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Mobile Data Package at BTRC Auditorium here Tuesday, said another press release.
Speaking as the chief guest there, he called upon the Facebook authorities to contribute to the development of digital infrastructure in Bangladesh.
With BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in the chair, the programme was addressed, among others, by Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Head of Connectivity and Access Policy for Asia Pacific at Facebook Tom C Varghese, Managing Director Teletalk Bangladesh Limited Md Shahab Uddin, Grameenphone Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman and Banglalink Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman.
BTRC Director General (DG) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez presented the key note paper on the occasion, the release added.    - BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fund transfer from SBL to Nagad through DigiBanking App
AIBL opens branch at Shantinagar
EBL wins JP Morgan’s elite quality recognition award
Citizens Bank PLC inks deal with SSL Wireless
Moderna and US at odds over vaccine patent rights
Emirates Group posts better financial performance in H1 FY’22
BGMEA chief tells BD RMG success story in Belgium
‘Professionalism a must for sustainable digital trade’


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft