Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:56 AM
Digital Hospital products available on today's grand Daraz sale

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Digital Hospital, a digital health leader in Bangladesh, and provider of over 1.3 million digital doctor consultations, has recently entered into an agreement with Daraz through which, various products and packages of Digital Hospital are now available on the Daraz platform.
And on the occasion of Daraz's mega 11.11 campaign, various products and packages of Digital Hospital will also be available at a discount of 11% on 11th November for 24 hours.
Packages like Amra Gold which consists of unlimited Doctor Call, Video Call, Chat and Free Health Cashback of up to Tk. 250,000(applicable for 4 members) for one whole 1 year, will now be available at only Tk. 6330 reduced from its previous price of Tk. 6999 at the DH store on the Daraz website and app. Other packages like Amar Daktar, Ami Gold, Ami Silver, Amra Silver will also feature the 11% discount.
Furthermore, various health devices like Blood Pressure Monitor which also has a free doctor package for 3 months is now available at a discounted price of Tk. 2035 only. Other health devices include Glucose test meter and strips, face masks, hygiene packs, etc.
Daraz's iconic 11.11 campaign has been extremely successful over the last few years, with huge amounts of sales to a large group of customers. Therefore, to increase the reach of Digital Hospital products through this well-known, reliable and easily accessible platform, Digital Hospital is participating in this year's 11.11 campaign as well.
Andrew Smith, CCO and Co-Founder of Digital Hospital says, "Our focus has always been to help the people of Bangladesh access reliable healthcare services and authentic healthcare products. Through this partnership and campaign with Daraz, we believe, we will be able to reach a wider segment of the society and at the same time help them get the health care they deserve."


