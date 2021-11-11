

BIAC hosts maiden arbitration contest for SAARC universities

Last year, BIAC organised the first ever arbitration contest in the history of Bangladesh only for Bangladeshi Universities, which was completely conducted under digital platform due to Covid-19 with an aim of organising this contest in the upcoming years.

In continuation of that, this year, BIAC is arranging a more broad-based international contest where universities from SAARC region are participating along with leading public and private universities from Bangladesh.

Moreover the Chairpersons of all the sessions are also from SAARC countries outside Bangladesh. This year 7 leading universities from Bangladesh and SAARC countries are taking part in this Contest which are last year's Champion University of Dhaka, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, India, the London College of Legal Studies (LCLS) South, Bhuiyan Academy, Lahore University of Management Sciences, Pakistan, Chittagong University, Bangladesh and Independent University Bangladesh.

BIAC is hosting this Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

Moreover, one of the main objectives of the Contest was to involve Law students with BIAC's endeavours in the dispute resolution realm in the country and beyond towards easing doing business and accelerate overall economic development of Bangladesh.

Three Preliminary Sessions of the Contest were held through online platform from November 6 to 8 last. In the first Session of preliminary round, international arbitrator from Sri Lanka Ms. Shehara Varia, an Attorney at Law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka and Director of the CCC - ICLP Alternate Dispute Resolution Center was the Sole Arbitrator of the Session where London College of Legal Studies (South) won the Session against Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Vishakhapatnam, India.

Dr. Deepak Jindal, Advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, India and Member of the Governing Council of the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution was the sole Arbitrator of the Second session where Bhuiyan Academy, Bangladesh won against Lahore University of Management Sciences, Lahore, Pakistan.

In the third Session Mr. Rana Sajjad Ahmad, President of the Center for international Investment and Commercial Arbitration, Pakistan was the Sole Arbitrator where University of Chittagong won against the team of Independent University Bangladesh. Winning teams will compete in the Semi Finals which will be held online on November 26, next.

BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad spoke on all three Sessions of the Preliminary Round and said that integrating ADR mechanism with our judicial system will help raise the country's rank in the World Bank's Doing Business Global Index and affirmed that BIAC, now widely considered as the ADR hub of the country, will continue its best efforts to help develop practice of ADR among stakeholders in a more concerted way.

BIAC General Manager Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, the Coordinator and host for the Sessions of the Preliminary Round welcomed all team members and the Tribunals' Chairpersons. She highlighted about BIAC's activities including recent endeavours for University level students for popularising ADR in order to acclimatise them with the norms, practices and benefits of ADR in resolving commercial disputes and getting benefits in their future career life.

