

Investment roadshow hosts tell BD growth story in UK

Speakers touched upon the compelling growth story of Bangladesh, with solid fundamentals and growth drivers leading to optimism about sustained growth. There is a long-term integrated master plan in place that connects infrastructure, industry, agriculture, urbanisation, mitigation of climate change risk, and sustainability, leveraging each of these areas to create shared prosperity. FDI and international technical collaboration will greatly accelerate the attainment of these sustainable development plans, with the speakers making the case for greater engagement for UK investors in Bangladesh, one of the world's fastest growing economies.

The event was jointly organised by Standard Chartered and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and took place in London on November 4, last.Highly placed delegates representing UK public and private sectors, policymakers, investors, bankers and economists, along with prominent leaders from Bangladesh's private and public sectors were in attendance.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Honourable Private Sector Industry & Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, People's Republic of Bangladesh; Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Honourable State Minister for ICT, People's Republic of Bangladesh; Md Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; H.E. Robert Chatterton Dixon, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh; H. E. Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Ireland and Liberia and Md. Jashim Uddin, President, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry attended the event.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Torry Berntsen, CEO, Europe and Americas & CEO, UK Standard Chartered; Ms. Nihad Kabir, President, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Ms. Rupali Chowdhury, President, Foreign Investor's Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex Footwear & Member of Board of Director, MCCI; Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; Tanjib-Ul-Alam, LL.B (London), Barrister, Head of Chamber, Tanjib Alam and Associates and EnamulHuque, MD & Head of Client Coverage, CCIB, Standard Chartered Bangladesh also spoke.

Ms. Isabelle Jenkins, Leader of Leader of Industry for Financial Services, PwC United Kingdom; and Gavin Dunne, Director, M&A, Unilever UK also made remarks on why Bangladesh is a potential destination for investors in the UK, and what can be done to support the investment process. More than 100 representatives of businesses based in UK attended the engaging dialogue at the summit.

Mr Salman Fazlur Rahman Private Sector & Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, said,

"The sustained, broad-based growth Bangladesh achieved over the last decade did not happen by accident, it was achieved through insightful planning & visionary leadership of our Honourable Prime Minister- Thank you Prime Minister. Now, in order to beat the 'middle-income trap' and become a high-income nation by 2041, we need to continue to develop our domestic markets and diversify our export baskets - both of which would be catalysed by FDI & Domestic Investment"

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Honourable State Minister for ICT, People's Republic of Bangladesh, said "12 years after the declaration of Digital Bangladesh by Honourable Prime Minister, we have achieved major milestones as a nation and have graduated to middle income status. ICT has played a role in this incredible journey and will continue to be a key enabler of our sustained progress."

Mohammad Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) said, "The UK is already the second-largest investor in Bangladesh, but there is vast potential to do more. Bangladesh's liberalized investment policies and concessions encourage foreign investment. Our government is keen on facilitating more investments from the UK, which is a strong partner in our progress."

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "2021 is a very special year for Bangladesh, as we celebrate 50 years of our achievements as a nation. Bangladesh's achievements in terms of growth in nominal GDP in the first 36 years since independence was trebled in a third of the time, over the last 12 years. Despite the challenges posed by pandemic, the country achieved one of the highest economic growth rates in the world, thanks to judicious policy intervention by the Government and the resiliency of the people. The country is expected maintain a growth trajectory that will enable GDP to exceed economies like Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark and others. This is absolutely the right time to invest in Bangladesh which I believe is the "Best Kept Secret of Asia."







