Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:55 AM
Most Asian markets down on inflation concerns

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

HONG KONG, Nov 10: Asian equities mostly fell Wednesday after a record-breaking rally on Wall Street finally came to an end, with inflation returning to the fore as prices in the United States and China continued to surge.
While markets -- particularly in the United States -- have chalked up all-time highs in recent days and weeks, traders remain nervous about the constant stream of data showing global inflationary pressures building as supply chains are snarled and demand spikes.
In reaction, central banks have turned increasingly hawkish with some raising interest rates and others paring back vast support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic, which have been key to the rally in world equities for the past 18 months. On Wednesday, China released a report showing the prices paid at factory gates had jumped 13.5 percent on-year in October to their highest level in more than two decades owing to soaring energy prices and as supplies were hit by coronavirus lockdowns in parts of the country.
The figures also showed a further pick-up in consumer inflation.
The readings will cause a headache for leaders as they fight to prevent prices from running out of control but also provide support to the economy as its recovery stutters under pressure from the recent Covid flareups.
Wednesday's news came a day after the Labor Department said US wholesale prices remained elevated last month and observers said the advances would likely continue this year. The consumer price index is released later Wednesday.
"Because we haven't seen inflation for a while, people aren't used to it," Drew Matus of MetLife Investment Management told Bloomberg Television.
"What we should expect over the next half a year is -- as people become more understanding of what the Fed might do -- we are going to see more volatility."    -AFP


