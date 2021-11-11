Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Alif Industries to raise Tk 300cr thru convertible bonds

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Alif Industries, a listed textile company, has decided to raise a fund of Tk 300 crore by issuing convertible bonds in order to purchase land, machinery and retrofitting existing factory.
The bond will be issued after taking approval from the stock market regulator and shareholders of the company, Alif Industries said on Wednesday in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.
Face value of each bond would be Tk 1 lakh and tenure of the bond is six years. The bond's yield is 7 per cent base profit and 10 per cent of total dividend -- be it cash or stock dividend, according to the disclosure. The interest amount will be disbursed semiannually.
Interest amount of the said bond is fully secured by bank guarantee, the company said. Moreover, the principle amount is also fully secured since the entire principle amount will be converted to AIL shares at a discounted price to the market, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fund transfer from SBL to Nagad through DigiBanking App
AIBL opens branch at Shantinagar
EBL wins JP Morgan’s elite quality recognition award
Citizens Bank PLC inks deal with SSL Wireless
Moderna and US at odds over vaccine patent rights
Emirates Group posts better financial performance in H1 FY’22
BGMEA chief tells BD RMG success story in Belgium
‘Professionalism a must for sustainable digital trade’


Latest News
US, China unveil deal to ramp up cooperation on climate change
Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town
Voting to 835 unions in 2nd phase underway
Uber to provide 50,000 free rides for Covid vaccine seekers in Dhaka
China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific
New Zealand down England to reach T20 WC final
Dollar climbs as US inflation rises beyond expectations
US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Bangladesh women thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
FIFA Best Player awards ceremony to be held virtually in January
Most Read News
Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque leads a colourful procession
Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace
Malala marries at home in Britain
Death anniv
ENRICH project reaches over 4 lakh people in Thakurgaon
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Celebrating International Accounting Day- 2021
Stickers to be put on CNG-run buses: BRTA
IU 'D' unit admission test results out
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft