

Share price of Beximco, Square surges as their Covid pills hit market

The share prices soared after the drugmakers received the regulatory body's go ahead on Monday for sale. Beximco and Square are among 10 companies authorised to sell the drug in Bangladesh.

Beximco began the sales on Tuesday after getting the emergency production and marketing authorisation on Monday. Square will begin marketing the pill within the next week.

Following the development, two drugmakers became the top gainers on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main capital market of Bangladesh.

Beximco's stocks rose by Tk 4.30 to Tk 223.40 on Tuesday, reversing a two-day slump, with over 1.69 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, the price of Square Pharmaceuticals' shares climbed by Tk 3.20 to Tk 212.70, having been in decline in the previous 5 days.

More than 1.75 million shares of Square Pharmaceuticals were traded on Tuesday.

Eskayef, Incepta, General Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Renata and three other companies have also received the production go-ahead from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA). -bdnews24.com









As Beximco Pharmaceutical Ltd and Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd get approval of the regulatory body for production and marketing of Merck's oral COVID-19 pill molnupiravir in Bangladesh, their share prices shot up in Dhaka Stock on Tuesday.The share prices soared after the drugmakers received the regulatory body's go ahead on Monday for sale. Beximco and Square are among 10 companies authorised to sell the drug in Bangladesh.Beximco began the sales on Tuesday after getting the emergency production and marketing authorisation on Monday. Square will begin marketing the pill within the next week.Following the development, two drugmakers became the top gainers on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main capital market of Bangladesh.Beximco's stocks rose by Tk 4.30 to Tk 223.40 on Tuesday, reversing a two-day slump, with over 1.69 million shares changing hands.Meanwhile, the price of Square Pharmaceuticals' shares climbed by Tk 3.20 to Tk 212.70, having been in decline in the previous 5 days.More than 1.75 million shares of Square Pharmaceuticals were traded on Tuesday.Eskayef, Incepta, General Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Renata and three other companies have also received the production go-ahead from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA). -bdnews24.com