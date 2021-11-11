Soaring cost of building materials hits construction industry

As the economy is crawling back to normalcy from the impact of coronavirus pandemic, surging prices of building materials are threatening the construction sector, with rod prices hitting a record high.

People are struggling to continue construction. Some have stopped work, while many others are just waiting on their plans. Meanwhile, rod prices have shot up by around 38 percent in 10 months.

The prices of brick, sand, stone, cement, glass, aluminium, pipe, indoor fittings and other materials increased in this period are between 10-20 percent.

Rod prices increased to Tk 73,000 per tonne from the pre-pandemic level of Tk 52,000 at the beginning of 2020, although the prices of raw materials fell in the international market, said Kamal Mahmud, a vice-president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh or REHAB.

Rising shipping costs after a rebound in global economic activities hiked rod prices, said Mohammad Jahangir Alam, managing director of GPH Ispat.

He believes a rise in domestic demand in countries, including Turkey, Brazil and the UK, is another reason for the volatility in the market, while economic activities peaked in China, which consumes half the steel produced globally.

He said steel supply decreased and prices increased due to "mismanagement in the global supply chain". If the prices of rod were readjusted with the international prices of steel, its prices in Bangladesh should have been Tk 80,000 per tonne in Bangladesh in his view.

The prices have not reached that level because 30 percent of the raw materials are coming from domestic sources and the manufacturers have unused stocks of previously purchased raw materials, he added.

"Factory owners are not buying fresh raw materials. Only those who had bought steel previously are in production now. Jahangir said adding it will take time to realise whether the prices of rods will fall or increase further.

Abdul Mumin, who sells stones in Gabtoli, said its price now Tk 180 per square foot after increasing to Tk 230 in mid-2021. But the current rate is still higher than the usual Tk 160.

"Stone import decreased in the two years of the pandemic. The prices shot up when construction resumed after the lockdowns. Now they have decreased again," he said.

Brick prices have increased by Tk 3,000 per truck, trader Shahin Ahmed said. He is selling bricks from auto-bricks in Singair at Tk 32,000 per truck.

Sand prices were Tk 2,500 higher per truck in the past two months before falling again. Traders are selling it Tk 8,500 per truck.

Aluminium prices have increased by 30 percent and glass prices 20 percent, said trader Abul Hossain of Mohakhali. SS pipe prices rose 17 percent in mid-2021 before decreasing by 5 percent. Factory owners raised the prices by 10 percent last week again.

Traders are selling cement at Tk 420-440 per sack, price didn't changed much. "But retailers' margin of profit has shrunken" said trader Khaledur Rahman of Pirerbagh. -bdnews24.com





