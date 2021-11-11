Video
Thursday, 11 November, 2021
Japan PM to unveil plans to revive economy after Covid

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021

TOKYO, Nov 10; Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will outline plans on Wednesday to revive a pandemic-hit economy after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a strong majority in last month's election.
A post-election boost for the softly-spoken former banker from the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima has pushed up government support ratings to 53% in an opinion poll this week by public broadcaster NHK. Two weeks ago support was at 46%.
Kishida, who is set to lay out his plans at a news conference scheduled for 9:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), has stressed that his immediate priority was to revive growth, with fiscal reform later.
Solid ratings, a planned economic stimulus that could be worth more than 30 trillion yen ($264.7 billion), coupled with high vaccination rates and few infections could help Kishida solidify his power base in the party and avoid the fate of his predecessor Yoshihide Suga who lasted only a year in the job.
On Wednesday, Kishida was re-elected by the parliament in whose powerful lower chamber the LDP won 261 out of 465 seats. The vote was a formality given the dominance in parliament of the party and its junior coalition partner.    -Reuters


