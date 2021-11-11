Video
Thursday, 11 November, 2021
ICDs raise container handling charges after fuel price-hike

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Business Correspondent

Owners of private inland container depots (ICDs) have raised the container-handling charges by 23 per cent following the hike in diesel price and other costs associated with managing the export-import cargoes.
The owners of the 18 off-docks or ICDs in Bangladesh in a meeting Tuesday finalised the rate of raise in their charges, to a stiff opposition from exporters.
The association of private ICDs wants the hike with retrospective effect from November 4, 2021, meeting sources said. They said the rate was finalised with consent of the members in the meeting at the association office in Chattogram.
Currently, off-docks in the Chattogram seaport area handle all export goods and 38 types of imports. However, textile and apparel exporters strongly opposed the proposed hike out of fear of a fresh blow to export-oriented sectors.
Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) Nurul Qayyum Khan told reporters that the private off-dock owners got into difficulties following diesel-price hike, as all of the segments of ICD operations, excepting documentation and ground rate, are directly related to diesel. Cost of operation of ICD has increased over the years and they are already facing financial problems, he added.
Secretary of BICDA Md Ruhul Amin Sikder said associated costs with the hike in diesel increased, forcing the ICD owners to review their charges. He said the investors in ICDs are not getting expected returns on their billions of taka invested.


