Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 10:54 AM
Stocks soar for 2nd running day on buying

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 287
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) jumped up for the second consecutive day as investors continued to buy prospective shares hoping for gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 114.09 points or 1.66 per cent to 6,982 at the close of the trading, recovering about 183 points in the past two consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also ended higher with the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 44.71 points to finish at 2,660 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 24.08 points to close at 1,478.
Turnover stood at Tk 11.63 billion on the DSE, up 15.50 per cent from the previous day's six months lowest turnover of Tk 10.07 billion.
More than 80 per cent of traded shares closed higher as out of 375 issues traded, 301 ended higher and 43 lower while 31 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 171,638 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 242.31 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market capitalisation of the DSE also rose to Tk 5,560 billion on Wednesday, up from the previous day's mark of Tk 5,491 billion.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up 336 points to close at 20,434 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 202 points to close at 12,278.


