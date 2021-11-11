

Govt to procure 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer

The approval came from the 38th meeting of the CCGP this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said the meeting approved a total of eight proposals.

He said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would import some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Saudi Arabia under the 10th lot with around Taka 206.31 crore where the price for per metric ton of fertilizer would be $778.67.

The BCIC will import 30,000 tonnes of prield urea fertilizer from SABIC, Saudi Arabia under the 11th lot with around Taka 200.31 crore where the price for per metric ton would be $802 while the BCIC would import another 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh under the 8th lot where per metric ton fertilizer would cost $767.50.

Shamsul said the meeting decided to award the work of Lot No 1 (C) of the project for constructing Narsingdi District Jail to Biswas Trading and Construction Ltd with around Taka 60.04 crore.

He informed that following a proposal from the Local Government Division, the meeting decided to appoint the joint venture of Dohwa Engineering Company Ltd, Korea, Dev Consultants Ltd, Bangladesh, Institute of Water Modeling, Bangladesh and the BETS Consulting Services Ltd as consultants with around Taka 71.38 crore for implementing the Khulna Sewerage System Development Project.

BSS adds: Besides, the meeting decided that spares and consumables for schedule maintenance for gas turbine and gas turbine generator would be procured from General Electric Global Parts and Products GmbH, Switzerland with around Taka 302 crore for the 4th unit of re-powered combined cycle power plant at Ghorashal in Narsingdi.

The CCGP meeting also approved two increased variation proposals from the Road Transport and Highways Division and the Ministry of Shipping.







