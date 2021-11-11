Video
Govt to procure 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer

Published : Thursday, 11 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved three separate proposals under which the government would import some 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer to meet the growing demand of the country.
The approval came from the 38th meeting of the CCGP this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional  Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said the meeting approved a total of  eight proposals.
He said that Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would import some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular  urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Saudi Arabia  under the 10th lot with around Taka 206.31 crore where the price for per  metric ton of fertilizer would be $778.67.
The BCIC will import 30,000 tonnes of prield urea fertilizer from  SABIC, Saudi Arabia under the 11th lot with around Taka 200.31 crore where  the price for per metric ton would be $802 while the BCIC would import  another 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO,  Bangladesh under the 8th lot where per metric ton fertilizer would cost  $767.50.
Shamsul said the meeting decided to award the work of Lot No 1 (C) of the  project for constructing Narsingdi District Jail to Biswas Trading and  Construction Ltd with around Taka 60.04 crore.
He informed that following a proposal from the Local Government Division,  the meeting decided to appoint the joint venture of Dohwa Engineering Company  Ltd, Korea, Dev Consultants Ltd, Bangladesh, Institute of Water Modeling,  Bangladesh and the BETS Consulting Services Ltd as consultants with around Taka 71.38 crore for implementing the Khulna Sewerage System Development  Project.
BSS adds: Besides, the meeting decided that spares and consumables for schedule  maintenance for gas turbine and gas turbine generator would be procured from  General Electric Global Parts and Products GmbH, Switzerland with around Taka  302 crore for the 4th unit of re-powered combined cycle power plant at  Ghorashal in Narsingdi.
The CCGP meeting also approved two increased variation proposals from the  Road Transport and Highways Division and the Ministry of Shipping.


