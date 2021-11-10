Mobile food testing laboratories to start functioning soon: Minister

Eight newly established modernized 'mobile food testing laboratories' will start functioning within next six months in eight divisional headquarters to ensure safe food for the country's people, said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Tuesday.

The construction works of the laboratories are going on in full swing,

he said.

Besides, another international standard food testing laboratory will be established in Narayanganj district with the financial support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

An agreement between the Bangladesh government and JICA has already been signed. As soon as the disputes on land issues are solved, the construction works will start, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said at a seminar held in Dhaka on Tuesday.





