Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

GLASGOW, Nov 9: New national emissions-cutting pledges -- including a vow last week by India to be carbon neutral by 2070 -- are likely to have a minimal effect on temperature rises this century, an updated UN assessment said Tuesday.
In its annual Emissions Gap report last month, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) had said current decarbonisation plans -- known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs -- put the world on track to warm 2.7C this century.
It warned that countries needed to slash emissions more than seven times faster to keep warming in line with 1.5C, the most ambitious Paris Agreement temperature goal.
In an updated assessment, UNEP said Tuesday that, even when new pledges were factored in, the effect on the climate is predicted to be "very similar" to existing net-zero plans.
This is due to due to "limited changes to 2030 emissions," UNEP said.
Current plans and net-zero promises would likely save 500 million tonnes of carbon pollution by 2030.  
But it said that, taken together, all current national emissions-reduction plans would still see warming of 2.7C by 2100.
Factoring net-zero action such as carbon offsets and reforestation alongside decarbonisation efforts could see that fall to 2.1C -- down slightly from last month's assessment but
still missing the Paris goal of "well below" 2C of warming.
UN Climate Change said last week that countries' renewed NDCs -- updated every five years under the Paris agreement -- would see emissions climb 13.7 percent by 2030 before sharply declining thereafter.
To keep in line with 1.5C, those emissions must instead fall 45 percent by then.
Some major emitters such as the United States and European Union have relatively comprehensive, costed plans on how they plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Other large polluters, notably China, have indicated net-zero targets but have yet to publish details on how they plan to achieve this.
"Given the lack of transparency of net-zero pledges, the absence of a reporting and verification system, and the fact that few 2030 pledges put countries on a clear path to net zero emissions, it remains uncertain if net zero pledges will be achievable," UNEP said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another global showpiece, another England-New Zealand scrap today
Mobile food testing laboratories to start functioning soon: Minister
New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN
Again multi-storied warehouse fire in Chawkbazar
Haggling between conductors and passengers centring overcharging
Climate activists decry ‘false solutions, fairy tales’ at COP26
Hard-hit nations demand ‘loss and damage’ help at COP26
Street action vital to bring back democracy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft