

Again multi-storied warehouse fire in Chawkbazar

The fire originated on the first floor of a six-story building around 5:00pm. At least nine firefighting units are trying to douse it, said Dewan Azad Hossain, Duty Officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters at 6:00pm.

They rushed to the scene after the fire started around 5:00pm on Tuesday, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence's control room said. Nine units of the fire service doused the fire

after two hours.

Mamunur Rashid, an inspector at Chawkbazar Police Station, said huge smoke was billowing from the five-floor building on Jadob Narayan Das Lane.

No casualties were reported immediately. The cause of the fire could not be known as yet.

Abu Sayeed, a shopkeeper in the area, said the entire building, S Nesa Plaza, is used as warehouses for different products.

Ovi Traders' crockery warehouse is situated on the first floor, according to him.

On February 20 in 2019, a devastating fire that broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claimed the lives of 70 people.

The deadly fire had ravaged several buildings housing shops, chemical and plastic warehouses on Nanda Kumar Lane of Old Dhaka. Apart from the dead, the fire had left scores of others with severe burn injuries.





