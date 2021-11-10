Video
Noor Hossain Day Today

Street action vital to bring back democracy: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 308
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said everyone has to take part in protest like Noor Hossain to bring back democracy in the country.
The BNP Secretary General said this in a press release issued on the occasion of Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "I pay deep respect to the
memory of the great martyr Noor Hossain of the anti-authoritarian movement. I pray for the forgiveness of his soul."
Recalling the eventful November 10, 1986, Fakhrul Islam said Noor Hossain was the victim of the bullets of the dictator while trying to bring democracy in the country. His sacrifice on that day inspired the democracy-loving people of this country to fight for their rights."
A successful student uprising took place in 1990 in the wake of Noor Hossain's self-sacrifice. The ruthless dictator fell and the multi-party democracy was established, he added.
The BNP Secretary General said, "Even today, Shaheed Noor Hossain is our inspiration in the struggle to restore democracy. We have to ensure the democratic development of Bangladesh by following his example. That is why we must be ready to accept the highest sacrifice."
He further said, "We cannot let Noor Hossain's self-sacrifice go in vain. The path of democracy achieved in the nineties has been hampered once again. Democracy and elections are now in exile."
Mirza Fakhrul called upon all to unite with courage like Noor Hossain.
In the statement, Mirza Fakhrul said recently the government has increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per liter. The price of LPG has also gone up five times since April this year.
This has had a negative impact on the lives of farmers and the general people of the country. All organizations, including the BNP, have taken to streets protesting the price hike, he added.
The BNP Secretary General said according to the joint survey of IGD and PPRC, 32.4 million people had become poor in the country during the coronavirus pandemic period.
This situation has arisen due to indifference, incompetence and misguided policies of the government."
He expressed deep concern over the killing of two Bangladeshis in a BSF firing at Dona border in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet.


