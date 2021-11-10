Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bus drivers overcharging passengers despite mobile court operation in city  

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Staff Correspondent

Most passengers at several bus stops in capital city Dhaka are being charged almost 50 per cent more than the fixed fares.
Bus owners' associations have acknowledged that many drivers are overcharging passengers despite the recent hike in fares.
Some long-haul passengers said they had to pay Tk 200 to Tk 300 more than they used to, which amounts to an increase of about 60 per cent. On Sunday, the government raised bus fares by 27 per cent in response to strikes by public transport owners due to rising of fuel prices.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Tuesday launched mobile court operations to maintain discipline in the transport sector in the wake of passengers' allegations of charging extra fares.
In Mohakhali and several other areas, BRTA Director (enforcement) Sarwar Alam listened to the complaints of passengers and forced bus staff to return the extra fares.
He said, "Strict measures will be taken if necessary. A fine between Tk 5,000 and Tk 10,000 has been imposed on the basis of various allegations."
Passengers of two buses of Dewan Paribahan and Smart Winner told the BRTA that the minimum fare was set at Tk10, but both the buses charged Tk 20 as the minimum.
They also complained that they were being prevented from boarding the bus if they refused to pay the extra amount.
"Instruction has been given to the divisional commissioners, district administrators and concerned highway and district police officials to play their due roles against extra transport fare in the country," Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.
While addressing a press conference at his secretariat office, Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League,
asked the transport owners not to collect any additional money from the passengers.
Bus owners are charging up to 50 per cent higher fares compared to that of the pre-strike level, leaving passengers in a great despair.
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) in a meeting with the stakeholders on Sunday increased the fare for inter-district buses to Tk 1.8 per km, up 27 per cent from previous Tk 1.42 per km.
The fare for intra-city buses would be Tk 2.15 per km, which was Tk 1.70 earlier.  The minimum fare would be Tk 10 for buses and Tk 8 for minibuses.
Acknowledging the overcharging issue, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association (BRTOA) Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said the association leaders had held a meeting with the BRTA on Tuesday to discuss addressing the matter and easing the suffering of commuters.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, who is also General Secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association (DRTOA), added that both the BRTOA and DRTOA had sent letters to all their units asking them to stop charging extra fares.
"Overcharging is unlawful and a punishable offence. Legal action will be taken against those who breach the government's instructions," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another global showpiece, another England-New Zealand scrap today
Mobile food testing laboratories to start functioning soon: Minister
New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN
Again multi-storied warehouse fire in Chawkbazar
Haggling between conductors and passengers centring overcharging
Climate activists decry ‘false solutions, fairy tales’ at COP26
Hard-hit nations demand ‘loss and damage’ help at COP26
Street action vital to bring back democracy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft