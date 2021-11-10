Bus drivers overcharging passengers despite mobile court operation in city  

Most passengers at several bus stops in capital city Dhaka are being charged almost 50 per cent more than the fixed fares.

Bus owners' associations have acknowledged that many drivers are overcharging passengers despite the recent hike in fares.

Some long-haul passengers said they had to pay Tk 200 to Tk 300 more than they used to, which amounts to an increase of about 60 per cent. On Sunday, the government raised bus fares by 27 per cent in response to strikes by public transport owners due to rising of fuel prices.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Tuesday launched mobile court operations to maintain discipline in the transport sector in the wake of passengers' allegations of charging extra fares.

In Mohakhali and several other areas, BRTA Director (enforcement) Sarwar Alam listened to the complaints of passengers and forced bus staff to return the extra fares.

He said, "Strict measures will be taken if necessary. A fine between Tk 5,000 and Tk 10,000 has been imposed on the basis of various allegations."

Passengers of two buses of Dewan Paribahan and Smart Winner told the BRTA that the minimum fare was set at Tk10, but both the buses charged Tk 20 as the minimum.

They also complained that they were being prevented from boarding the bus if they refused to pay the extra amount.

"Instruction has been given to the divisional commissioners, district administrators and concerned highway and district police officials to play their due roles against extra transport fare in the country," Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

While addressing a press conference at his secretariat office, Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League,

asked the transport owners not to collect any additional money from the passengers.

Bus owners are charging up to 50 per cent higher fares compared to that of the pre-strike level, leaving passengers in a great despair.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) in a meeting with the stakeholders on Sunday increased the fare for inter-district buses to Tk 1.8 per km, up 27 per cent from previous Tk 1.42 per km.

The fare for intra-city buses would be Tk 2.15 per km, which was Tk 1.70 earlier. The minimum fare would be Tk 10 for buses and Tk 8 for minibuses.

Acknowledging the overcharging issue, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association (BRTOA) Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said the association leaders had held a meeting with the BRTA on Tuesday to discuss addressing the matter and easing the suffering of commuters.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, who is also General Secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association (DRTOA), added that both the BRTOA and DRTOA had sent letters to all their units asking them to stop charging extra fares.

"Overcharging is unlawful and a punishable offence. Legal action will be taken against those who breach the government's instructions," he said.













