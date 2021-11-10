3 die of C-19, 206 new cases in 24hrs

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally stands at 27,904.

As many as 206 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,571,434.

Besides, 356 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.71 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,535,390, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.18 per cent

in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.95 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 834 labs across the country tested 17,530 samples.

Among the deaths, two died in Chattogram division and one in Dhaka division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,861 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,043 were women.

Around 46.7 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 31.62 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected more than 251 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

Over 227 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







