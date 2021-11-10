BD voices concern over mobilization of $100b

Bangladesh delegates have expressed their concern over compensation as there is no clear roadmap till now on the mobilization of $100 billion dollars that came up in the negotiation process from the developed countries.

"We have not yet seen the approval of $100- billion dollar mobilization. There are also other issues like urgent and adequate replenishment for the Green Climate Fund and Adaptation Fund which we are looking for," said Md Shahab Uddin, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday at Glasgow on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Press Briefing at United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (Kyoto Protocol) COP-26.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, he also said that Bangladesh is expecting to see a balanced and fair outcome at Glasgow by strengthening a 'Common global commitment' for leaving a healthier planet for the future generations.

Updating country's negotiations and progress in the ongoing COP26 climate conference, he also noted that they have forwarded the draft conclusion on loss and damage to the Conference of the Parties Serving at the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMP-16).

"This is being negotiated under the CMA Agenda item. The function and institutional arrangements of the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage have been reflected in the draft conclusion and will be further elaborated in next subsidiary body meetings. However, they are not complete as there is no specific reference to funding for loss and damage," he said.

Bangladesh, as one of the most climate vulnerable countries, expects significant progress in formulation of rules and regulations, said one of the delegates, Dr Ainun Nishat, on Monday on t the sidelines of the Bangladesh Press

Briefing at COP26 at the CMP 16.

"It is a time consuming and tough process. The framework for a long- term solution was agreed in 2015.The one is known as Paris Agreement. The rules and regulations for implementation are being developed.

When asked what Bangladesh expects from this climate forum, he said that Bangladesh expects significant progress in formulation of rules and regulations.

However, describing more on the issue, he said that this mega event of the UN Climate Conference consists of two forums, one platform is Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which is knowledge- based and the other process is based on political approach.

Some countries have the capacity to manage and overcome the adverse impact depending on financial capacity, technological capability and the level of advancement in economy.

These countries are also responsible for global warming but the other countries do not have similar capacity and capability and, therefore, their sufferings will be endless.

"Most of these countries are highly vulnerable to the adverse impact of climate change. The whole world has committed to solve this problem with financial support, capacity building efforts and technological transformations," he said.

Bangladesh belongs to the group called the most vulnerable countries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the President of the most climate vulnerable countries.

Tough negotiations are going on, so that the rich and affluent countries would support the vulnerable countries with finance, technology and capacity building.

However, Saber Hossain Chowhdhury, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, said that still we have not been able to reach our expected goals.

"But still we have time and we are eagerly waiting to see what the outcome is. We sincerely continue negotiations with the respective officials to reach our goals. But it is true that still there is not any visible role model that can guide us," he added while talking to the Daily Observer on the sidelines of the press briefing.

However, he also said that the compensation money should be doubled after the year of 2024 as $US100 billion dollar will not be sufficient for the climate vulnerable countries to address the impact of climate change, he said.

Some demands Bangladesh delegates put during the Press Conference include addressing the gap that exists between NDCs, emission reductions required by science to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius in reach, a roadmap for strengthening 2030 NDCs is necessary ahead of 2023 global stock-taking, fixing a new deadline to produce long- term strategies (LTS), pointing the way to net zero by 2050, and periodical updating in the light of best available science, assuring the mobilisation of and providing with 100 billion dollars from 2022 through out to 2025 as well as finalising the roadmap of fixing new quantified global goal on finance for post 2025, operationalizing the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage, starting formal discussion on operationalising the global goal on adaptation and finalizing the common timeframe for NDCs.









