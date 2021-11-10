Four pharmaceutical cos get approval to produce, market ‘Molnupiravir’

'Molnupiravir,' an oral tablet administered to treat Covid-19 infection, has been approved for emergency use by the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA). The authority has also approved production and marketing of the drug by pharmaceutical companies namely, Beximco, Eskayef, Square and Reneta.

Though Square, Beximco, Reneta, Incepta, Eskayef, General, Beacon and 8 to 10 drug manufacturers have applied but only Beximco, Reneta, Eskayef and Square have secured the approval.

Still there is no specific

treatment for Covid-19. The UK government approved a new drug last week. Taking this medicine will reduce the need for hospitalization of Covid-19 patients. The number of deaths will also decrease.

The generic version of the drug is called 'Molnupiravir.'

For the treatment of Covid-19, Molnupiravir has been jointly developed by Mark and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, a US pharmaceutical company. The drug has been tested in 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France and Germany. The drug was approved on November 4 by the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority. The European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the drug's approval.

The drug is expected to intensify the ongoing fight against the pandemic as a 'game changer'.

About the drug, Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman, Director General of DGDA, said, "Earlier in the day, firstly, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd secured the marketing authorisation from the directorate. Then today Eskayef and Square have got the permission. Apart from them, seven other pharmaceutical companies are on the approval list."

The companies are General, Beacon, Incepta, Acme, Health Care, and Popular Pharmaceuticals.

These drugs are not necessarily a substitute for vaccines, said the health official, adding that people must receive the jabs. But they can receive this antiviral tablet on the advice of a physician.

Regarding the use of the drug, he further said that this oral drug is a five-day dose. Four tablets in the morning and four tablets at night. A total of forty tablets should be taken in five days.

Meanwhile, Beximco Pharma released the drug in the market soon after receiving the approval. Beximco Pharma's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rabbur Reza confirmed that the drug is available in various pharmacies in the capital.

However, the Beximco's official said, "The market price of each oral tablet is Tk70. It has been available in various drug stores in Dhaka since Monday night. The drug will be sent to another departmental town on Tuesday."

Asked where the medicine is available in the country, the COO of Beximco Pharma said, "Last night we delivered it to 150 pharmacies in the capital. Today it will be sent to different parts of the country including Chittagong."

'However, the medicine will be sent after seeing the statistics of corona infection. The drugs are being sent to areas where people are now more affected by coronavirus," he added.

Many organizations have applied for approval to bring coronavirus-resistant oral medicine. Lokman Hossain Mia, Senior Secretary of the Health Service Division, said, "Our technical side is being maintained by the DGDA. I also saw the report in the newspaper. I do not know about this. I will let you know after getting the details."





