Judgement against Sinha proves there is rule of law in country: Anisul

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Staff Correspondent

Expressing his unhappiness over former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha's (SK Sinha) conviction in a money laundering case, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said, "It is not a good day for the judiciary. I am not happy. But, it's also right that if anyone commits an offence, he or she must be tried."
While expressing his reaction over the verdict at his Ministry office, Anisul Huq made the remark.
"I'm not happy, because, he (justice SK Sinha) had been involved with the
judiciary for a long time. He was a chief justice of the country. I am also a lawyer and related with the judiciary my whole life," he said, adding, "But, if anyone commits an offence, he or she must be tried. The trial was very necessary."
Earlier, a trial court of Dhaka convicted SK Sinha and others in the case for imprisonment of 11 year in two separate sections of the law.
"It has been proved through the verdict that nobody is above the law. Those who hold constitutional or important public offices must be accountable for their activities. They must be careful and maintain transparency and accountability," he said.
In response to a query, the eminent legal expert said it has been proven from the judgment that there is rule of law in the country.
"We have seen that no case had been filed since 1975 to 1996 in connection with the incident of assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. We have come out of that culture of impunity and trial of Bangabandhu murder case, jail killing case, crimes against humanity and war crimes cases and corruption cases have been held and rule of law has been established in the country," he said.
While replying to another query, Anisul Huq said, "No one of previous chief justices was involved with such offences. So, there was no necessity of such trial earlier. There are lots of examples in the world of such trial."


