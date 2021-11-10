SK Sinha jailed for 11 years in Tk 4 crore graft case

Former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment and eight others to different terms of imprisonment in a case filed over Tk 4 crore money laundering.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka pronounced the judgement on Tuesday noon in presence of seven accused.

The court sentenced Sinha to seven years imprisonment for laundering money and four for breach of trust. However, the court said the punishment will run concurrently.

The court also fined Sinha Tk 45 lakh in both sections and asked to confiscate Tk 78 lakh from him in favour of the State.

This is the first ever conviction of a former chief justice in Bangladesh.

Among the convicted eight others, former managing director of Farmers Bank, AKM Shamim, was sentenced to four years' imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 in default to suffer six more months of imprisonment.

Rest seven who were awarded three years' jail

sentence are former senior executive vice president Gazi Salauddin, first vice presidents Swapon Kumar Ray and Shafiuddin Askary, vice president Md Lutful Haque, bank's audit committee chairman Mahbubul Haque Chisty, Ranjit Chandra Saha and his wife Shanti Roy.

Rest two accused businessman Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha were acquitted of the charges as allegation brought against them were not proven.

The court said in its 182 page-judgement, ignoring the rule and influencing Farmer Bank's credit policy the loan was recommended for former Chief Justice and that the money was laundered also proves SK Sinha is the principal beneficiary of the laundered money.

On completion of the arguments in the case, the court on September 14 had fixed October 5 for delivering the judgement.

On October 5, the court deferred the verdict till October 21 and on October 21 the court fixed Tuesday to pronouce the judgement in the case.

Among the convicts, Shamim, Salahuddin, Swapan, Lutful, Shahjahan and Niranjan are now on bail, while Mahbubul is now behind bars.

Four accused -- SK Sinha, Shafiuddin, Ranjit and Santi -- have been absconding since the graft case was filed.

Lone accused Mahbubul Haque Chisty now behind the bar was produced before the court before pronouncement of judgement.

After the judgement in his reaction the defence lawyer Advocate Shahinoor Islam told the Daily Observer that there is no violation in sanctioning the loan, it was done by obeying the banking laws. The two acquittals means the clients are not fake, there was a security against the loan. He will challenge the judgement in higher court.

On the other hand ACC prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told this correspondent that he was happy with the judgement.

A total of 21 prosecution witnesses gave their deposition in the case before the court.

In October 2018, the Anti-Corruption Commission said it found evidence of fraud involving transactions of Tk 4 crore borrowed with fake documents by two businessmen -- Shahjahan and Niranjan -- from the Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank). Later, the money was deposited in SK Sinha's account.

On July 10 of 2019, ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain filed the graft case with its Integrated District Office-1 of Dhaka in this regard.

On December 8 that year, Investigation Officer Md Benjir Ahmed, also ACC Director, pressed charges against SK Sinha and 10 others in the case. In the charge sheet the IO brought allegations under section 409/420/109 of the Penal Code, under section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947and under section 4(2)(3) of Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The court framed charges against them on August 13 last year.

Justice Sinha resigned on November 11 in 2017 from abroad. He is now in the USA.





