Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 450

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron upon her arrival at Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron upon her arrival at Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Paris, Nov 9:  Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was given a rousing reception at the Elysee Palace on the first day of her visit to France.
On her arrival at the presidential palace, the presidential guard gave her salute and then French President Emmanuel Macron received her.
Both the leaders posed for a photo session.
In the second photo session, Macron and Hasina climbed the staircase and then posed for another photo session.
After brief statements, the two leaders went for a lunch meeting and
tete-a-tete.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador Khandaker Mohammad Talha.
Later, she will be given state guard of honour by the Republican Guard.
In the evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to go to the Matignon, the official residence of the French Prime Minister, to have a bilateral meeting.
Upon her arrival at the Matignon, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will receive her with a bouquet of flowers.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another global showpiece, another England-New Zealand scrap today
Mobile food testing laboratories to start functioning soon: Minister
New emissions pledges barely affect global heating: UN
Again multi-storied warehouse fire in Chawkbazar
Haggling between conductors and passengers centring overcharging
Climate activists decry ‘false solutions, fairy tales’ at COP26
Hard-hit nations demand ‘loss and damage’ help at COP26
Street action vital to bring back democracy: Fakhrul


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft