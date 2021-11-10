Warm welcome to Hasina at Elysee Palace



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron upon her arrival at Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On her arrival at the presidential palace, the presidential guard gave her salute and then French President Emmanuel Macron received her.

Both the leaders posed for a photo session.

In the second photo session, Macron and Hasina climbed the staircase and then posed for another photo session.

After brief statements, the two leaders went for a lunch meeting and

tete-a-tete.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh Ambassador Khandaker Mohammad Talha.

Later, she will be given state guard of honour by the Republican Guard.

In the evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to go to the Matignon, the official residence of the French Prime Minister, to have a bilateral meeting.

Upon her arrival at the Matignon, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will receive her with a bouquet of flowers. -UNB







