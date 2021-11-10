Notable books to be translated in Korean language: Khalid

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid on Monday said Bangladesh had much similarity with the history, culture and tradition of South Korea.

Exchange of literature and culture could be a very strong means of mutual support and bondage. For that, initiatives will be taken for translating notable books of Bengali literature into Korean Language, he said.

He said this at a programmes organized by Ujan publication on the occasion of its book review contest on Korean literature.

There were 3 top winners and other 10 winners in the Ujan Book Review Contest supported by Literary Translation Institute of Korea.

The prizes were handed over to the winners at a ceremony at the National Museum's Poet Sufia Kamal Auditorium on Monday (November 8th).

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Republican Korea in Bangladesh Lee Zhang-Kyun and Director General of Bangla Academy Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda handed over the prizes to the winners.

Ambassador Lee Zhang-Kyun thanked Ujan Publication House for translating Korean Literature and to organize this event.

He said in 2023 Republic of Korea and Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh will celebrate the diplomatic tie of 50 years. In future South Korea will be with Ujan Publication House for such type of events and initiatives. The book 'Korear Golpo" (Short Stories of Korea) edited by Soroishwarja Muhommod and 'Korear Kobita| (Poems of Korea) translated by Chhanda Mahbub were the selected books for the review contest.

South Korean organization Literature Translation Institute supported the publication of the two books and holding the competition.

Soroj Mostafa (GolamMostafa), Elius Babar and MazedaMujib obtained first, second and third position respectively in the completion.

The other 10 winners are Milu Hasan, Zahid Sohag, Shirajum Monira, Samprity Mallick, Alat Ehsan, Harun Sumon Rashid, Rummana Jannat, Fahad Hossain Fahim, Hasan Jamil and AbidaTahsin Promi.

Among the winners, the first winner received Tk20, 000, second winner received Tk15, 000 and third winner Tk 10,000. Each of the 10 selected candidates has been given a book coupon worth Tk 5,000.

Sultan Ahmed, Coordinator of Ujan, the organizer of the event and the competition, said: "We want to accelerate the process to strengthen the communication between Bangladeshi readers and the readers from other countries.

"We believe that knowing cultures of others will enrich our own culture and sense of humanity," he said.



