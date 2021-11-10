Poaching migratory birds: A threat to biodiversity

A recent news report published in this news daily that Chalanbeel - a great source of aquatic lives and a sanctuary to migratory birds - has turned into a poachers' safe heaven is indeed a matter of huge concern. Despite several drives by local administration and environmentalists, rampant bird poaching is on rise around the sprawling water body. Releasing of some 4,000 migratory birds, illegally caught recently in Gurudaspur, Baraigram, Taras and Singra by local administrations, confirms the gravity of such poaching spree.



However, it is reassuring that these drives were conducted in participation of local bird loving people. We are in full agreement with the locals' call for legal action against the poachers for ensuring free movement of these seasonal birds and protection of the Chalanbeel's biodiversity. But, we also suggest administrative surveillance from late night to wee hours, when poaching activities usually happen could be more effective in protecting the guest birds.



It is shocking to learn that these birds that fly thousands of miles in a bid to escape extreme cold in their land of origin for a little warmth ultimately fall prey in poachers' traps with poison bait set across large crop field at the dead of night. We think it is high time to rein in poachers' commercial tendency mounting over growing demand of bird meat in the local market.



Mainly, with water receding from Chalanbeel during this season, birds such as heron, Raatchora, Baalihansh, Neelshir, Laalshir, small Sarali, large Sarali and many more species come to eat small fishes and insects gather in low marshes and swamps with current and fall prey of poachers. In recent times, arrival of migratory birds has significantly dropped in Chalanbeel. Although, environmentalists are blaming abrupt change in weather for this, we think bird hunters are equally responsible in this regard.



Wing flapping clamorous chirping of migratory birds in Chalanbeel and sprawling water bodies across the country heralds the arrival of winter. A serene touch of natural beauty overwhelms us. We believe, our country having a hospitable environment for migratory birds has a strong potential to take the tourism sector to the next level.



If we can turn Chalanbeel and other local spots where guest birds usually gather into a safe home, needless to say, the number of bird loving domestic and foreign tourists will increase to significantly contribute to national economy. The need of the hour is to enforce Wildlife Conservation and Security Act to stop indiscriminate bird poaching.



In case we fail to understand the roll of guest birds in maintaining biodiversity, let us at least not forget nature's revenge is deadly.



