Raise awareness about the use of antibiotics

Dear Sir

Antibiotics are a type of biochemical drug that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms (especially bacteria). Antibiotics are used to prevent various infectious diseases. Medicines are needed to prevent or eradicate the disease. However, it must be applied properly. Doctors test the patient and then recommend the use of antibiotics as needed. But many people are taking antibiotics without proper advice.



However, many people do not know how much harm can be caused by taking antibiotics without proper advice. At present one thing is quite remarkable, medicines are being sold in pharmacies without a doctor's prescription and people in rural areas are being advised to take antibiotics. But the question is how reasonable is it to take antibiotics without a doctor's advice? According to the data, no need to use 30% antibiotics for ear infections, 100% antibiotics for common cold and 50% antibiotics for sore throat. It is important to control the use of antibiotics.



Unnecessary use of antibiotics will not be helpful in curing diseases in future. So, we therefore request the authorities to prohibit the sale of antibiotics in pharmacies without a prescription and to take immediate action to create awareness about the use of antibiotics, at this time.



Mst Zely khatun

Student, Kurigram Government College