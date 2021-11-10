

Fuel price will hit ordinary people hard



Along with the increase in fuel oil prices, the price of LP gas has also been increased. Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG by taka 54 per cylinder. The commission said prices of all types of gas had been adjusted due to rising prices in the international market, especially in Saudi Arabia.



The corona epidemic has put many people under economic hardship and many people have lost their jobs and many have lost business. A joint survey by the BRAC Institute of governance and Development and Power and Participation Research Center found that 3 crore 24 lakh people have become poor due to the corona epidemic. The rise in commodity prices has made people more uncomfortable, and the rise in fuel prices has become even more painful for everyone.



Transport owners and workers have called for a nationwide transport strike to demand a reversal of the decision to raise fuel prices or increase fares. They also warned that the strike would continue indefinitely and because of this strike, the suffering of the common people has reached a climax. Owners-workers say rising oil prices will make it impossible for them to drive on existing fares as they will face extreme losses.



Annual demand for fuel oil is about 65 lakh tonnes, of which diesel demand is 50 lakh tonnes and of which 40 lakh tonnes are imported. 63% of the total demand for diesel is used in the transport sector. 26% furnace oil and 6% diesel are used for power generation. In total, 32% of power generation capacity is dependent on fuel oil.



Experts say rising fuel prices will push up power generation costs and put pressure on the power sector. 16 percent of fuel oil is used in agriculture and the increase in the price of this fuel oil will increase the cost of agricultural production, price of goods and put pressure on the market. We have to control the market of our country by coordinating with the international market.That is, if the price of oil goes up in the international market, then the price of oil in Bangladesh will go up. But experts say the culture of lowering oil prices in our country is not visible when oil prices fall in the international market.



In the case of fuel oil, Bangladesh has made a good profit in the last few years, but the losses have to be counted over the last few months and due to this, the price of fuel oil has been adjusted. Rising oil prices will push up transportation costs, as well as commodity prices, and other costs, including rising production costs.



Many power plants in the country are still diesel-powered and this will increase the cost of electricity and at the same time the widespread use of diesel in irrigation across the country will have an adverse effect on agriculture. Along with the increase in diesel prices, the price of kerosene has also been increased and this will have an impact on the poor people.



According to Energy Department sources, the last increase in fuel oil prices was in 2013 and in 2016 it was slightly reduced. Experts claim that the price of oil in the international market has been low for the last eight years and the price of crude oil has come down to 40 dollars per barrel but then the price of oil in the country has not decreased. When the price of fuel oil was reduced in the international market, many countries reduced the price of fuel oil at that time.



In addition, the pressure on petrol and octane imports has eased as the country is now producing octane and petrol and creating opportunities to make money by selling it. The issue of fuel oil prices is directly related to the public interest and to the economy as a whole, including trade and commerce.



Experts believe that in the past years, if the price of fuel oil in the country's market could be effectively adjusted to the international market, the country's industrial sector, including the service sector, would benefit. Some experts believe that the trend of rising fuel prices in the international market is temporary as the reduction in the global coronavirus infection has led to an increase in human movement, which in turn has increased the demand for fuel oil, but they believe that oil prices will fall if the situation returns to normal.



The rise in fuel prices is causing discomfort in the transport sector and the ongoing strike in the transport sector has caused various problems to the general public. It has also been alleged that many transport owners have already increased fares on a personal level and are charging extra fares from the public.



According to newspaper reports, bus owners on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route have already increased fares from Tk 36 to Tk 50. Thousands of people have been seen walking on the highways, unable to reach their destinations due to lack of transportation. Their misery seems to be endless. Launch service has been shut down with bus-trucks.



However, after the corona epidemic, when entire people of the country have just started returning to their normal lives and such an unfortunate situation is not desirable at the moment. Everyone believes that the government will take quick and effective steps to solve the problem and at the same time believes that the government will reconsider the issue so that the people do not feel the pressure of rising oil prices.

The writer is assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College KurmitolaDhaka Cantonment.











