

Fuel price hike: Who will see the people’s plight?



Bangladesh is now in the process of economic recovery after the disaster caused by Covid-19. The decision to raise the price of fuel at this moment is unexpected. As a result of the fuel price hike, farmers and middle-class people will have to suffer a lot.



The Ministry of Energy says the price of fuel is rising in the international fuel market. For this reason, the price of fuel is being adjusted regularly in neighbouring countries and other countries of the world. Preventing the smuggling of fuel from the country has also played a role in recent price hikes, the government said.



Note that diesel accounts for more than 73% of the fuel used in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has to import 4 million tons of diesel every year. Octane is imported from 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh tons every year. It is worth mentioning here that when the price of fuel was much lower in the international market, the government did not reduce the price in Bangladesh. In the last six years, the government has earned Tk 63,000 crore from the fuel business. Of this, the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has earned more than Tk 13,000 crore by selling oil. The government has received revenue of around Tk 50,000 crore from VAT, tax, and excise on these fuels imports. This figure was obtained from the documents of the Ministry of Energy.



Even when the price of fuel was re-fixed in 2016, the price in the domestic market was higher than the international market. The first effect of this fuel price hike will be on the farmer, the second will be on the transportation of goods. In Bangladesh, almost all mechanical plows and irrigation machines used for farming are diesel-powered. Thus, the production cost of the dry season crop 'Boro' could increase by about 15 percent. Of course, it will reach the consumers at a higher price. It is to be noted that more than half of the total rice production of the country is produced during the 'Boro' season.



Almost all types of vegetables are being sold in different kitchen markets of the capital at a higher price of 10 to 15 Taka per kg. Vegetable sellers say that truck owners have also increased fares due to the diesel price hike. As a result, transportation costs have increased. Besides, the number of trucks transporting goods in the capital has come down due to the announcement of stopping the movement of vehicles. The price of vegetables has gone up due to these two reasons.



Besides, the power generation sector will be affected--since fuel is used in power generation. As a result, the overall capacity of power generation may come under pressure in this situation. The transport owners announced they will stop public transport if the fare is not increased conveniently. Under labour law, transportation owners can close businesses. But they cannot call a strike. And if the workers call a strike, the rule is to give at least 15 days' ultimatum in advance. But in this case, no rules were followed. Transport owners and workers organizations avoided the obligation of law. They were on strike without a formal announcement.



Although there are representatives of various government agencies in the cost analysis committee of the road sector, the leaders of transport owners and workers organizations have more influence. If their proposal to fix the fare is accepted, the chances of relaxing the Road Transport Act as per their wishes will increase. In the meantime, under the pressure of transport leaders, the implementation of almost 9 sections of the newly enacted Road Safety Act has been suspended.



Their next goal will be to turn the Road Transport Act 2018 into an invalid law if it reflects their desire to increase fares. The country's roads and shipping have been relying on the private sector for a long time. That is why every time the leaders of the transport sector take people hostage and force them to accept their demands.



Diesel-powered train services have continued because it is a government transport. If the capacity of such BRTC, BIWTC and other government institutions is increased, the transport leaders would have less opportunity to take people hostage. No initiative has been taken to increase reliance on government institutions. Transport experts have repeatedly said that to break the hostage situation in the sector, it is necessary to move out of the 'multi-owner system' and focus on big companies.



The government needs to take a public-friendly decision on fuel as soon as possible. The sorrow and misery of the general people must be taken into consideration first. The government has to get out of the tendency to find a solution to the problem only by raising prices.



To keep fuel prices stable in Bangladesh, the government could have reduced the tax on fuel imports. The revenue loss would have been included in a package as an incentive for the economy. If the issue of raising prices was postponed for six months, all sectors of the economy and the mass public would be benefited. Fuel prices are higher in India. As a result, fuel will be smuggled from Bangladesh to India, which is not a strong argument. Border guards are responsible for preventing the smuggling of goods. The price of the country's goods cannot be increased based on the lame excuse of smuggling.

The writer is pursuing

LLB, Rajshahi University













