

Transport fare hike - a blow to the Covid-hit public



The 27 per cent transport fare hike came following negotiations between Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the bus owners. But people could not understand why they would pay 27 per cent more fare against the 23 per cent hike of diesel price. Now the people, in line with the opponents of the government believe that MPEMR, BRTA and the transport owners have conspiratorially made the people to pay more fare to inflate the wallets of the transport owners, most of whom are the supporters of the ruling party and some of them either hold positions in the party or in the government.



The negotiations also did not take immediately, but in the contrary it came after three days of transport strike, when all buses, public haulers, trucks, lorries, prime movers etc went off roads from early November 5, followed subsequently by launches and other mode of public ferries. Concerned people believe that the authorities should have convened the meeting for negotiations immediately after the transport strike was called. But instead of holding the meeting immediately on Friday, November 5, the government leaders said that the negotiation with the transport owners would be held on Sunday, November 7. It was seer callousness on the part of the government, according to the concerned quarter.



As a result the commuters suffered a lot from Friday, November 5, morning to the night on November 7 last, as all the public transports went off the streets protesting the fuel price hike. Public water transports like the motor launches and the ferries also joined the strike from November 6, intensifying public sufferings. After nearly three days of strike the authorities bowed down to the public transport operators, and accepted a dictated fare hike. The latest transport strike disrupted the delivery of imports and exports goods to and from the ports, broke down the supply chains, pulling commodity prices, which have been in the upward trend over the past months, up further.



As the nationwide transport strike was enforced the delivery of export goods and import goods to and from the Chittagong and Mongla ports were disrupted since early October 5, forcing the port authorities to slow down loading and unloading of containers and bulk goods from the ships. Transport operators have been disgruntled since the tolls on the Bangabandhu and the Muktarpur Bridge, currently the two largest and busiest bridges in the country, raised by 10 to 50 percent for different transports.



Some observers believe that the whole drama from fuel price hike to transport fare hike was a part of a conspiracy hatched to make the whole government or certain people in government unpopular among the people of the country, especially ahead of the national election which is due in late 2023 or early 2024. The announcement of the fuel price hike came at a time when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other government high ups were in the UK, to attend Climate Summit COP26 and some private engagements. Concerned people smell a fish in the fuel price hike, announced in the absence of the Prime Minister, without whose nod nothing can be happened in the country, according to popular belief.



Meanwhile the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on the same day on October 4 increased the price for of a 12 kg cylinder of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Tk 1,313 from Tk 1,259. The prices of bigger cylinder were also increased proportionately. The fuel price hike of diesel and kerosene adversely affected the kitchen markets as essential commodity prices soared beyond the buying capacity of the common people. The transport fare hike will also adversely hit the commodity market, increasing the people's plight, experts say.



The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in a statement said after the hike it reached the break-even point and would face no loss, no profit importing and distributing the fuel. In October, the BPC suffered a loss of over Tk 7.26 billion, selling the fuel at prices fixed earlier.



In the statement of the BPC, it was exposed that the relevant authorities of the government lack modern knowhow to manage the market with the real-time pricing. They say there should be a mechanism to sell the imported products in conformity with international price based on the real time pricing. Under the mechanism the prices of the imported commodities like petroleum products would rise and fall in the domestic market with the rise and fall of the prices in international market. In the same mechanism, transport fares should be tagged, so that it rises of falls along with fluctuations of the prices in the international market. If the system is introduced, then there will be no need to hold negotiations to update the prices of imported commodities or transport fares in the country.



If the system is adopted BPC would not have a cumulative loss, to raise it suddenly compelling the consumers, including the transport operators and the commuters to start paying high prices all on a sudden. Such a big leap in the fuel price came when, the nations was struggling to cover up the losses incurred in the raging pandemic, which, however, has been on the ebb over the last few weeks. Despite the low infections currently, health experts fear that it might return strongly in the upcoming winter.



Observers say the hike in fuel price and transport fare will have adverse effect on the overall market situation. As a result people will fall into economic hardship, particularly the ordinary people will be hit harder. The tucks, engaged by the state-managed Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, to sell some commodities at the subsidized prices at different spots in the city usually draw huge number of buyers who jostle themselves to buy essential commodities as affordable prices. These scenarios depict the actual plight of the common people, who seems not happy at all. It is not clear whether the people in the government or in the administration can read the sentiment of the common people who are struggling hard to survive.



The country have been facing myriads of financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic as the cost of living jumped up with the rise of commodity prices at home and abroad. The pandemic reduced people's buying power and economic resilience after many lost their jobs mainly in the in the medium and small enterprises as most businesses and factories were forced out of production since the outbreak of the virus. The situation has become more adverse this year following a fresh wave of attacks on the minority communities, mainly Hindus last month

The writer is business editor,

the Daily Observer







