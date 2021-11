SATKHIRA, Nov 9: The Department of Forest (DoF) recovered the body of a tigress from a canal in the Sundarbans in the district.

Local fishermen spotted the dead tigress in Rajakhali Canal of the Chunkuri River on Sunday afternoon and informed the DoF, said MA Hasan, assistant forest conservator of Sundarbans West Zone's Satkhira Range.

He said they assumed that it might have died of old age complications.