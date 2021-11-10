11 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 11 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Dinajpur, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Khulna and Rangamati, in three days.

HAKIMPUR, DINAJPUR: A police constable was detained along with 45 grams of heroin in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Detained Aminul Islam, 35, was a police constable at Hakimpur Police Station (PS). He is now posted at Madhyapara Patharkhoni police outpost.

A team of police led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Khairul Basharled, on secret information, raided Aminul's rented house in Chandipur area and detained him with the heroine.

A case was filed with the police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

However, he was produced before a Dinajpur court on Monday afternoon, he added.

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Seven people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Rupganj and Siddhirganj upazilas of the district in three days.

Police arrested five people on Monday in connection with killing a man in Rupganj Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are: Aiyub Bhuiyan, 30, Soyaib Bhuiyan, 19, Shahin Bhuiyan, 32, Opu Mia, 30, and Rahmat Ali, 28. All of them are residents of Mirkutirchheon Village in the upazila.

Earlier on Saturday, Abdur Rashid Molla, 33, son of late Abdul Jalil of Murapara Machhimpur Village in the upazila, was shot to death over previous enmity.

The deceased's elder brother Hanif Molla lodged a murder case accusing 33 people including Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Shahriar Panna Sohel with Rupganj PS on Sunday night in this connection.

Following this, police arrested five of the accused conducting separate drives on Monday.

The arrested were, later, produced before the court.

Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the other accused.

On the other hand, police arrested two snatchers from Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Mamun Khan, 23, a resident of Chandukhali Upazila, and Kabul, 32, of Kotwali PS area in Patuakhali District.

Police sources said Mamun tried to snatch one Nasima Akter's mobile phone set when she was passing through in front of EPZ gate at around 9pm.

Then he along with his associate Kabul was caught by pedestrians. Later, they were handed over to police.

Siddhirganj PS OC Moshiur Rahman said Nasima, a garment-worker, on Sunday morning filed a case with the PS against them in this connection.

However, the arrested have been produced before the court, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with local weapon and cocktails in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Ismail, 40, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Chhoyani Union in the upazila.

RAB-11 Laxmipur Camp Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon, and arrested Ismail along with 15 kirich (local weapon) and 12 cocktails.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Begumganj Model PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the ASP added.

KOYRA, KHULNA: The Forest Department and Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a joint drive, arrested a man along with 15kg of deer meat from Koyra Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The arrested person is Mohammad Israfil, 45, son of late Babu Molla, a resident of Patakhali Village under Dakshin Bedkashi Union in the upazila.

The Forest Department sources said a team of its staff and members of BCG Bajwaza Forest Patrol Outpost in the Sundarban conducted a drive in Patakhali Purbapara area at around 12am, and arrested him along with deer meat.

Md Mosharraf Hossain, in-charge of Bajwaza Forest Patrol Outpost, said the detainee has been produced to the Koyra Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court.

Kashiabad Forest Station Officer Md Akhtaruzzaman said a case has been filed under the Forest Act in this connection.

RANGAMATI: Police have arrested Moinuddin Ahmed Babu from Baghaichhari Upazila in the district over communal attack in Cumilla on October 13.

Kotwali PS OC Anwarul Azim said a team of the law enforcers nabbed him from Sajek area during a drive on Saturday night.

Police will seek seven-day remand for him for interrogation after producing Babu before Cumilla court, the OC added.

Babu is the aide of Cumilla City Corporation Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku.

