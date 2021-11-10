Video
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Countryside Desk

At least three minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sunamganj and Magura, recently.
SUNAMGANJ: Two minor children drowned in a canal in  Tahirpur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Ema Akter, 5, daughter of UP member Babul Miah, and her cousin Arman Hossain,4, son of Ashik Nur Miah, residents of Tahirpur Sadar Union.
Sub-Inspector of Tahirpur Police Station (PS) Md Nazmul Haque said fire-fighters recovered the bodies from a canal adjacent to Birnagar Haor around 3pm after an hour of frantic effort.
Later, the bodies were handed over to the family members without an autopsy as per their request, he added.
MAGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Arafat, 3, son of Mehedi Sheikh of Bilathur Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arafat slipped into a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were busy with household chores. After a hectic search, his body was found floating on water.
Later, the family members recovered the body from the pond.
However, an unnatural death case has been filed with Sreepur PS in this      connection.



