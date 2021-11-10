Video
Potato fields damaged in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Our Correspondent

The photo taken recently shows submerged potato fields in Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA, Nov 9: The potato price has gone up in the district due to damage in advance potato fields. Taking this advantage, traders have reduced their sale of cold storage potatoes.   
According to field sources, after their advance potato fields were damaged because of recent rainfall, growers started re-cultivating their fields. Now it is taking them belated time to market new potatoes. Loss-making traders are trying to recoup their losses by marketing potatoes from their cold storages.
Assistant Agriculture Officer of DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bogura Farid Ahmed said, still there are stock of 84,000 metric tons (MT) of potato in the district.
He added: with the beginning of the Kharip season, farmers are used to grow advance potatoes; with arrival of new potatoes, old potatoes in cold storages remain no longer favourite; and traders sell out their old potatoes before new arrivals to avoid huge losses.   But it has been different this year, he maintained.
Rainfalls from October 19 to 21 submerged advance potato fields in the district.
In the last week of October, old potatoes were selling at Tk 800 per maund in wholesale bazaars. One week back, per kg was selling at Tk 600.
DAE office sources in the district said, about 10,000 ha of potato fields got damaged in the district due to submergence. Traders said, they suffered losses for huge production of potatoes in the previous year.
Growers in Shibganj Upazila said, they would get fair prices of potatoes every year in the past. But three days' rainfall submerged their fields to get rotted.
They are now re-planting potatoes. But the re-farming will begin in  full swing after lifting of T-Aman.
Deputy Director of the DAE Dulal Hossain said, 58,600 ha of land have been targeted for potato cultivation this year in the district, with a production of 13 lakh MT.


